 Video: YouTuber Booked For Force-Feeding Live Rooster To Jallikattu Bull, Activists Fume
In the 2.48-minute video posted on YouTuber Ragu's social media accounts, three individuals are seen restraining the bull, while another person administers raw meat and then inserts the chicken into the bull's mouth.

N ChithraUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 07:56 PM IST
Video: YouTuber Booked For Force-Feeding Live Rooster To Jallikattu Bull, Activists Fume

In a weird case of cruelty to animals, a YouTuber and his friends force fed a live rooster to a bull in Salem district in western Tamil Nadu. The accused also uploaded a video of their act on social media.

A police officer in Salem’s Tharamangalam Police Station said the YouTuber Raghu of Chinnappampatti, had fed the live rooster to a bull sometime last month and uploaded the video on December 22, 2023. An animal welfare activist Arun Prasanna, who runs an organisation called People for Cattle in India, came across the video and lodged a complaint with the police on Wednesday. “We took the complaint on file and have registered a case against Raghu and two of his associates on Thursday,” the officer said.

“This is the first time we have come across such a case of a live animal being fed to a herbivore animal,” he added.

Arun said the accused could be seen in the video forcing the bull to chew the rooster. “Two of them restrained the bull by its horns, while another forced the rooster down its mouth. Imagine, the suffering of a rooster being chewed to death and how the bull, which is a herbivore, would have been confused and distressed by the experience,” he said.

He sought action against Raghu and others under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Tharamangalam police registered cases under Sections 3, 11 (1) (a), and 11 (1) (1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and under Section 429 of the IPC against the accused and are investigating.

