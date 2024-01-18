MP: Badnawar Farmers Gets Permit To Hunt Blue Bull For Damaging Standing Crop

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Happiness permeated the farmers of Badnawar tehsil in Dhar district as soon as they received authorisation to hunt a blue bull (or nilgai), damaging their standing crop.

Notably, the farmers in Badnawar and other areas of Dhar district have long grappled with crop damage caused by the blue bulls. With permission to hunt them, they glimpsed a ray of hope in safeguarding their livelihoods and ensuring bountiful yields for their diligent efforts.

The news swiftly spread, instilling a sense of relief and optimism throughout the farming community in Badnawar tehsil. On Thursday morning, a significant number of farmers flocked to the SDM office, demanding concrete action from the government and administration to protect their crops from these animals. A multitude of farmers from remote rural areas congregated at the SDM premises.

After attentively listening to their concerns, SDM Deepak Chauhan declared that farmers are permitted to hunt these animals using licenced firearms and ammunition. If the animals are successfully hunted, the farmers must inform the village Kotwar, who will subsequently relay the information to the Patwari.

Sources assert that this marks the first time the administration has granted permission to hunt blue bulls anywhere in the state.

Farmers were also pleased with the directives of the SDM, who subsequently provided a copy of the directive to the farmers.

Memorandum submitted earlier

Prior to this, the farmers submitted a memorandum to the SDM and expressed their desire to be informed about the steps taken concerning the previous memorandum regarding the crop damage caused by horse riding. They issued a warning that they would boycott the 2024 Lok Sabha and cooperative societies elections if the government failed to take tangible measures in the best interest of farmers.