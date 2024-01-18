MP: Sub-Inspector, 3 Other Cops Line Attached After Thieves Take Police Jeep On Drive In Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A departmental investigation has been initiated into the theft of a police jeep from the Ratlam district police station. Ujjain Range Inspector General of Police, Santosh Kumar Singh, has instructed Ratlam Police Deputy Inspector General, Manoj Kumar Singh, to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter.

They are required to submit their findings within a period of two days. The incident has raised concerns about the effectiveness of the security measures in place at the police station. The department is treating this incident with the utmost seriousness and is determined to hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

As a result of this negligence, Ratlam ASP Rakesh Khakha has taken action against four police personnel, including Sub-Inspector Devilal Patidar, Head Constable Shailendra Singh, Constable Neeraj Chauhan, and Yakub. It is worth noting that the current in-charge of the police station, Bhavani Prasad Verma, is currently on leave.

Prior to this incident, during the nights of January 14th and 15th, two individuals managed to steal a police vehicle that was parked at the police station. They proceeded to take the stolen vehicle on a joyride through the city streets with the siren blaring, leaving bystanders in awe as they skillfully maneuvered through traffic.

Their reckless joyride, however, ended abruptly when an attentive restaurant owner notified the authorities, resulting in their swift apprehension. The two individuals in question have been identified as Irfan Khan and Sadab Khan. The police have filed charges against them under sections 327, 323, 294, 506, and 34, and both young men are now in custody.