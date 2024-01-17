MP: 2 Thieves Steal Vehicle From Police Station, Go On Joy Ride With Siren On

Daring! 2 Thieves Steal Vehicle From Police Station, Go On Joy Ride With Siren On; Held By Ratlam Police | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In an ironic case, two thieves stole a police vehicle from Ratlam police station and went on a joy ride with the siren on. Their daring act left the Ratlam police red-faced, and soon after the theft, the two accused were caught. The incident took place on Monday.

According to information, the joy of the two accused was short-termed as the owner of an eatery in the district informed police about both of them, after which both of them were arrested and the stolen police vehicle was recovered. The thieves were identified as Irfan Khan and Sadab Khan.

As per the police, the incident took place at midnight on Monday when the two men entered the police station, took the vehicle's key from inside, and drove it away. The shocking fact is that the police deployed for night duty could not notice the vehicle getting out of the police station.

Also, once the thieves reached the main road they switched on the police siren at a market place located near the railway station in Ratlam. They posed as cops on patrol in civil dress, and demanded money for liquor from an eatery owner who refused to give it.

Irfan and Sadab then slapped him and threatened the eatery owner with dire consequences before moving on to the next shop. While the accused were busy threatening and asking for money from some other shopkeepers there, the eatery owner called the police. A police team reached the spot and the accused were arrested. The police vehicle was recovered and returned to the sheepish staff of the police station.