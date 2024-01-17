Indore: Momo Vendor Brutally Thrashed With Sticks In Public; 2 Women Rushed To Rescue As Crowd Stood & Stared; Video Viral | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A street vendor was severely injured after a group of youths allegedly thrashed him with sticks in the middle of the road in Indore. They continued to beat him until he started bleeding and fell unconscious on the ground.

The victim would sell momos in the Vishnupuri area of Indore. On Monday evening, a few bike-borne youths arrived and started harassing him, asking him to move his cart aside. When he refused, the youths started beating him with sticks.

The entire incident was recorded on the CCTV camera installed nearby on the road, on the basis of which the police have registered a case against the accused and started an investigation.

The video shows the violent youths brazenly beating the momo vendor in public. They beat him so mercilessly that there were stains of blood all over the road. While the entire crowd stood and watched the gruesome incident, two girls intervened and saved the street vendor.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Indore Police Slips To Grade B In Resolving CM Helpline Complaints

According to the police, the incident was reported at Vishnupuri of Bhawarkuan police station area. where a young man named Gulshan, resident of Musakhedi, would set up his momo cart every evening. On Monday, some young bike-borne miscreants passed by and started asking Gulshan to remove the cart. After a minor dispute, the bikers went away. An hour later, time the miscreants again reached there and grabbed Gulshan by his collar and started beating him fiercely. After which they stabbed him with a knife.

Gulshan's friend and a woman who came to his rescue also got stabbed. In the entire matter, the police have registered a case against five people under various sections including attempt to murder. The entire incident has been captured in the CCTV camera, in which the entire dispute is clearly visible, how the youth kept fighting fiercely but some people standing nearby were not opposing it.

It can be seen in the video that when people were watching the scene and making videos, two girls showed bravery and stopped them and saved him.