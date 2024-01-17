 Indore Police Slips To Grade B In Resolving CM Helpline Complaints
Indore Police Slips To Grade B In Resolving CM Helpline Complaints

About 32K complaints were received in 2023 of which over 1,600 complaints are pending

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 10:59 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Police has slipped to B grade in resolving the complaints received on CM Helpline, which was started for immediate redressal of people's complaints. It came to light when a review meeting of police officers of Indore Commissionerate and Indore rural was called on Tuesday. It is said that earlier Indore was in Grade A in terms of resolving police complaints received on the helpline.

A review meeting of the senior police officers of commissionerate and Indore Rural was chaired by special director general of police (complaints) Ashok Awasthi on Tuesday. After noticing the lower number of redressal of complaints, the officer was sent to the city for a review and to know the reason for the same. Commissioner of police Makrand Deouskar, DIG Indore Rural and other officers were present in the review meeting. The officers were instructed by the senior officer to resolve the complaints within the time limit.

It was found that about 44,000 complaints had been received in 2022 and the Indore police had resolved most complaints within the time limit while about 32,000 various types of complaints from Indore were received on CM Helpline in 2023 but more than 1,600 complaints are still pending.

CP Deouskar informed media persons that subordinates have been instructed to take the complaints seriously and to resolve them within time limits. About 1,640 complaints are pending and most of them will be resolved soon. Most of the complaints are pending on L4 level and most of the complaints are related to non cognisable offences and relate to revenue cases. These figures are being reviewed again.

