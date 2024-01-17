Indore: Woman Booked For Duping Couple, Relatives Of ₹42L On Pretext Of Selling Land

Representative Picture |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was booked for duping a couple and her relative of Rs 42 lakh on the pretext of selling land in the area on Tuesday. The woman had taken money from the complainants but she did not deposit the same with the real estate company.

Lasudia police station in-charge Taresh Kumar Soni said that Rajbala Verma, a resident of Ansal Town has lodged a complaint that she, her husband and their relative Sachin had entered into a deal to buy land in Jamniya Khurd village one and a half years ago.

They met a woman named Uma Sharma, who visited the land with the complainants and took Rs 41,99,000 from them. She had assured them to do a registry of the land within 20 days of their agreement.

She had given a receipt of a real estate company to gain the trust of the complaint. After that she started avoiding them and did not register the land in the name of the complaint. When the complainants asked her to return their money, she did not give a satisfactory reply and later refused to give money.

The complainant informed the police that when they contacted the real estate company, they were informed that the company did not receive the amount. Police believed that the accused woman had given a forged receipt to the complaint. The complainant had lodged a complaint during the jansunwai. On the instruction of the senior officers, a case under various sections has been registered against the woman and search for her has been started.