Indore: Postage Stamp, Special Cover Exhibition On Lord Ram Begins

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Postagel stamp and a special cover exhibition related to Lord Ram were inaugurated at GPO on Tuesday. The programme was presided over by Post Master General of Indore Postal Region Preeti Agarwal and the chief guest of the programme was Dr Renu Jain, Vice Chancellor of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV). In the exhibition, the postage stamp issued on Lord Ram by senior philatelist of Indore Om Prakash Kedia is displayed, in which the first Ramayana based postage stamp in India, Dashavatar form of Lord Ram, the suffering of Ram-Lakshman Jatayu etc. are the centre of attraction.

Chief guest Dr Jain described the glory of Ram and encouraged him to implement his ideals in life. In the same sequence, Postmaster General Agrawal described the character of Lord Ram and congratulated Kedia in advance for organising the grand exhibition. The senior philatelist also gave detailed information regarding the exhibition based on Ram.

The exhibition will be open for commoners from 10 am to 6 pm till January 22. On this occasion, Senior Superintendent of Post Office Indore, senior officials of Regional Office Indore, senior philatelist and distinguished guests were present.