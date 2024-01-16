'Love Your Energy': Rohit Sharma Leaves Special Note & Autograph For Indore's Famous 'Dancing Traffic Cop'

India captain Rohit Sharma has millions of followers worldwide and among them is none other than the dancing traffic cop from Indore, Ranjeet Singh.

Singh recently posted a message on his Facebook account along with a picture of Rohit's message along with his autograph, which was delivered to the policeman by Team India's bus driver.

Singh had met Rohit the last time the Indian team was in Indore but was unable to get the Hitman's autograph.

Rohit makes Ranjeet's wish come true

The 36-year-old is infamous for forgetting things but he remembered Singh and his wish for an autography so the skipper went an extra mile to make his fan's wish come true when he was in the city to play the second T20I against Afghanistan on Sunday.

He wrote a special note, signed it and asked the team's bus driver in Indore to give the note to Ranjeet Singh, who was over the moon to receive Rohit's message.

Read Also IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma Becomes First Male Cricketer To Play 150 T20Is

"When the Indian team came to Indore last time, I met the captain Rohit Sharma. I asked him for an autograph but due to duty I could not take it from him but the captain remembered this thing.

"This time while leaving he was with the Indian team. He wrote down his autograph and his feelings and love for me in words to the bus driver sir and gave it to the driver sir and then delivered it to crazy man Ranjeet.

"Captain sir, thank you from the bottom of my heart for your love.. A player does not become great just by playing but it is also his thinking that makes him great," Ranjeet wrote in his post.

India dominate Afghanistan

Rohit scored his second successive duck of the series but that didn't affect the hosts much as India crushed Afghanistan by 6 wickets to take a 2-0 lead in the 3-match series.

The win saw Rohit equal MS Dhoni's record for the most wins in T20I cricket as India captain with 41. Rohit also became the first cricketer in history to play 150 T20Is in the last match.

India and Afghanistan will play the third and final T20I of the series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on January 17.