IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma Becomes First Male Cricketer To Play 150 T20Is

India captain Rohit Sharma added another feather to his international cap on Sunday as he became the first cricketer to play in 150 T20Is on Sunday.

Rohit is already the most-capped player in the shortest format of international cricket with Paul Stirling (134), George Dockrell (128), Shoaib Malik (124) and Martin Nuptial (122) completing the top-five.

The Hitman is the second highest scorer in T20Is behind Virat Kohli (4,008) with 3,853 runs from 149 matches at an average of 31.07. He's scored 4 hundreds so far which is the joint-highest in T20Is along with Glenn Maxwell.

Rohit won the toss for the second time in the three-match series against Afghanistan and opted to bowl first in the second T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Virat Kohli returns to T20I cricket after 14 months

India have brought back Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal in their playing XI. Opener Shubman Gill and Tilak Varma have been left out for this game.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Kohli is returning to the Indian T20I setup after more than a year. He last featured in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final defeat against England at the Adelaide Oval in Australia.

The former India captain had missed the series opener due to personal reasons.

Afghanistan make 1 change to their XI

Afghanistan meanwhile, have made just one change to their team with Noor Ahmad replacing Rahmat Shah.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman