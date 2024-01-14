IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Live Score & Updates: Axar Patel Castles Afghanistan Captain As Team India Gets A Wicket In Final Over Of Powerplay

Rohit Sharma and Ibrahim Zadran. | (Credits: Twitter)

Afghanistan innings updates:

Axar Patel strikes in his first over, puts an end to Ibrahim Zadran's misery. Zadran goes for 8 off 10 deliveries as Afghanistan are 53-2 after 5.4 overs.

Ravi Bishnoi gets the first breakthrough for India as Rahmanullah Gurbaz can't clear mid-on. Shivam Dube takes a simple catch to leave the visitors at 20-1.

First six for Afghanistan as Rahmanullah Gurbaz deposits the ball straight back over the bowler's head in the 2nd over of the innings.

Afghanistan start the innings with a boundary.

Having lost the 1st T20I at the PCA Stadium in Mohali, Afghanistan have a stiff task in Indore of denying India a series win in Indore on Sunday. Ibrahim Zadran and co. have a task of starting briskly in the powerplay, given they fell at least 20 runs short in the opening game due to a conservative approach.

With the toss falling in favour of Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, he has opted to bowl first, keeping in mind the dew later in the evening. The Men in Blue have carried out two changes as Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal have returned for Shubman Gill and Tilak Varma. Kohli will notably play his first T20I since the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final against England at the Adelaide Oval. At the toss, Rohit said:

"We are gonna bowl first. No particular reason. Just nature of the ground especially the small boundaries. The things we were talking in our meeting, we were able to come out and execute that in the first game. We asked specific roles from the guys and they performed accordingly. Not much, they don't have any baggage and it is all about backing them, allow them to be free on the ground."

Captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the 2nd T20I against Afghanistan.



Live - https://t.co/CWSAhSZc45 #INDvAFG@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/Osi7XlapR4 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2024

Afghanistan have also made one change as left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmed has replaced Rahmat Shah, who made a single-figure score on debut. However, with the dew likely to take effect, the visitors can have difficulty gripping the ball. Zadran, meanwhile, claimed:

"We will try to bat well today and put runs on the board. Again lost the toss and I would have wanted to bowl first. We spoke about the first game and worked in the net session yesterday. We did not have a good start with the bat in the last game, we spoke and hopefully we can give a good start today."

India and Afghanistan playing XI:

Team India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.