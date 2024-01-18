 Indore: 18-Year-Old MPPSC Student Suffers Heart Attack At Coaching Class, Dies; CCTV Clip Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 18-Year-Old MPPSC Student Suffers Heart Attack At Coaching Class, Dies; CCTV Clip Surfaces

Indore: 18-Year-Old MPPSC Student Suffers Heart Attack At Coaching Class, Dies; CCTV Clip Surfaces

The student hails from Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district and had shifted to Indore for higher studies.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 01:57 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A student preparing for MPPSC exams died after he suffered a silent heart attack while studying at a coaching class in Indore on Thursday morning. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The incident happened at a coaching institute located at Bhawarkua in Indore.

18-year-old student Raja hails from Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district and had shifted to Indore for higher studies. He was preparing for Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission exams, and just like every day, he had come to attend coaching on Thursday morning.

Read Also
Indore: Momo Vendor Brutally Thrashed With Sticks In Public; 2 Women Rushed To Rescue As Crowd Stood...
article-image

The entire incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the classroom. The CCTV footage shows the students sitting on his chair and studying, just like his other classmates. Suddenly, he started feeling uneasy as he suffered extreme pain in his chest. And within seconds, he fell from the chair. Panicked, his batchmates rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Raja

Raja |

Read Also
MP: Posing As Baba, Thug Dupes Woman Of Gold Jewells On Pretext Of Healing Her 'Possessed' Husband
article-image

The family of the student was informed, and they rushed to the hospital. They have accused the coaching institute of not providing them with complete CCTV footage. The student's father works in the PHE department.

Police have sent the body to the district hospital for a post-mortem.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Shocker: Children Tortured, Beaten & Burnt With Hot Tongs At Childcare Home; 'Caretakers'...

Indore Shocker: Children Tortured, Beaten & Burnt With Hot Tongs At Childcare Home; 'Caretakers'...

Indore: 'Kuch Bhi Dedo...'Female Clerk Caught Demanding Bribe At Collectorate; Dismissed After Video...

Indore: 'Kuch Bhi Dedo...'Female Clerk Caught Demanding Bribe At Collectorate; Dismissed After Video...

MP: Gujarat Crime Branch Detains Harsud Bajrang Dal President In Connection With 25-Yr-Old Incident

MP: Gujarat Crime Branch Detains Harsud Bajrang Dal President In Connection With 25-Yr-Old Incident

MP: Badnawar Farmers Gets Permit To Hunt Blue Bull For Damaging Standing Crop

MP: Badnawar Farmers Gets Permit To Hunt Blue Bull For Damaging Standing Crop

Six Injured As 'Drunk' Driver Rams Ambulance Into Pedestrians In Indore

Six Injured As 'Drunk' Driver Rams Ambulance Into Pedestrians In Indore