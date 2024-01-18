Indore: 18-Year-Old MPPSC Student Suffers Heart Attack At Coaching Class, Dies; CCTV Clip Surfaces

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A student preparing for MPPSC exams died after he suffered a silent heart attack while studying at a coaching class in Indore on Thursday morning. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The incident happened at a coaching institute located at Bhawarkua in Indore.

18-year-old student Raja hails from Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district and had shifted to Indore for higher studies. He was preparing for Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission exams, and just like every day, he had come to attend coaching on Thursday morning.

The entire incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the classroom. The CCTV footage shows the students sitting on his chair and studying, just like his other classmates. Suddenly, he started feeling uneasy as he suffered extreme pain in his chest. And within seconds, he fell from the chair. Panicked, his batchmates rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

The family of the student was informed, and they rushed to the hospital. They have accused the coaching institute of not providing them with complete CCTV footage. The student's father works in the PHE department.

Police have sent the body to the district hospital for a post-mortem.