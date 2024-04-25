MP Board Exam Results: Troubling Trend In Khetia Village, Malpha School Hits With Zero Pass Rate

Representative Image

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): The announcement of board exam results in Khetia village and its neighbouring rural areas has reverberated through the community, exposing a troubling trend of academic underperformance. With no student able to achieve a score surpassing 90%, questions loom over the efficacy and quality of education. The most alarming revelation emerged from Government High School Malpha, where a distressing zero per cent pass rate in class 12 highlighted systemic challenges.

Class 12 Results: Shades of Performance

While Government Boys High School in Khetia managed to salvage a pass rate of 60.3%, providing a glimmer of hope amidst the prevailing gloom, Government Girls High School in the same locale showcased a stronger performance with a commendable pass rate of 71.2%. However, Government Higher Secondary School in Rakhi Buzurg depicted a mixed bag of results, reporting a pass rate of 64.6%.

Class 10 Results: Battling the Odds

The journey to success proved arduous for many schools, with Government Boys High School in Khetia showcasing resilience with a pass rate of 70.1%. In contrast, Government Girls Higher School in Khetia stood out with an impressive pass rate of 87%, reflecting the determination of its students. Nevertheless, Government Higher School Malpha continued to grapple with a meagre 6.6% pass rate.

Amidst the challenges, Government High School Dhawari emerged as a beacon of success, boasting an 86% pass rate. Similarly, Government High School Karanpura secured a commendable 70.9% pass rate, while Government High School Bhatki faced significant hurdles, managing only a 33.3% pass rate.

Malpha School under the lens: Urgent reforms demanded

The spotlight falls sharply on Malpha School, where not a single student managed to pass in Class 12, and only a handful scraped through in Class 10. This dismal performance has ignited urgent calls for reform and heightened scrutiny from concerned stakeholders.

The dire situation at Malpha School underscores the immediate need for enhanced oversight and comprehensive reforms in rural educational institutions. As discussions ensue, it becomes increasingly apparent thatásystemic flaws and negligence must be addressedápromptly to pave the way for a brighter academic future in the region.