MP Board Exams 2024: Class 5, 8 Students Of Samaritans School Log 100% Pass Percentage

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pardesh): The results of the MP board exams 2024 for students of Class 5 and 8 were announced on Tuesday. The students of the Samaritans school in Makhan Nagar and Jumerati in Narmadapuram shone in the exams, logging a pass percentage of 100%. From the Samaritans school located in Jumerati, a total of 28 students took the Class 5 exams, while 32 students took the Class 8 exams.

Piyush Kulhara clinched the top spot in Class 5 exams in the school by securing 92% marks, while Ishita Soni from Class 8 seized the first position by securing 89% marks. Similarly, from the Samaritans school located in Makhan Nagar, Ayushi Sarathe from Class 5 emerged as the topper with 92.2% marks, followed by Vaishnavi Tiwari (92% marks) and Vedant Meena (90.7% marks). From Class 8, Anvesha Sahu claimed the first position by securing 91.8% marks and Sakhi Keer took the second spot by achieving 91.6%.

Class 5, 8 students enrolled at Navankur Vidyapeeth in Ganj Basoda claim 100% pass percentage in MP board exams

Ganjbasoda: All 200 students of Class 5, enrolled at the Navankur Vidyapeeth in Ganj Basoda, brought laurels to the schools as the results of MP board exams were announced on Tuesday.

The students garnered a pass percentage of 100% and secured good marks to pass with flying colours. 31 students of Class 5 achieved the A+ grade, followed by 61 students who claimed the A grade. Notably, 80 students achieved the B+ grade. Astha Raghuwanshi, a Class 5 student at the school secured 93.25% marks, to be crowned as the topper. A total of 105 Class 8 students enrolled at the school took the Class 8 board exams, of whom 93 were declared qualified.

13 of them secured a place in the list of A+ grade, followed by 47 students in the B+ grade list and one student with a B grade. Ishika Yadav from Class 8 took the toppers’ crown by achieving 88.5% marks, followed by Lakshmi Sharma on the second position with (89.93%). Principal of the school, Shailendra Kumar Dixit, extended his vote of congratulations to all the students.