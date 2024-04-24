 Class X Board Exam Results: Indore Division Ranks Second In State
Bolstered by girls' impressive passing percentage, Indore division ranked second in the state surpassing five other divisions in the class 10 board exam results.

Milind R LashkariUpdated: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 10:55 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bolstered by girls' impressive passing percentage, Indore division ranked second in the state surpassing five other divisions in the class 10 board exam results. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education announced the results on Wednesday, revealing a remarkable passing percentage of 62.68% in the Indore division, outshining the state's overall average of 58.10%.

The Indore division witnessed a total of 1,21,772 regular students registering for the exams, including 61,151 boys and 60,621 girls. Among them, 34,696 boys and 40,844 girls cleared their exams, marking a significant milestone in their academic journey.

Ujjain division stands fifth in state In the state rankings, Ujjain division secured the fifth position with a total passing percentage of 58.44%. This places Ujjain ahead of Sagar (52.56%) and Gwalior (50.16%), further emphasising the diverse performance across different regions of Madhya Pradesh.

INDORE DIVISION

REGULAR           BOYS     GIRLS     TOTAL

REGISTERED        61,151   60,621   1,21,772

ABSENT             674       455       1,129

APPEARED        60,477  60,166  1,20,643

DECLARED         60,402  60,106  1,20,508 I

DIVISION          17,685  26,206  43,891

TOTAL PASS       34,696  40,844  75,540

PASS %            57.44   67.95   62.68

UJJAIN DIVISION

REGULAR            BOYS     GIRLS     TOTAL

REGISTERED       48,468   45,254   93,722

ABSENT             389       220       609

APPEARED        48,079  45,034  93,113

DECLARED         48,077  45,034  93,111 I

DIVISION          14,019  19,677  33,696

TOTALPASS       25,473  28,943  54,416

PASS %            52.98   64.26   58.44

ALL DIVISIONS (PASS %)

Jabalpur           59.75   68.30   64.30

Indore  57.44   67.95   62.68

Rewa    58.10   57.57   57.82

Bhopal 54.72   64.86   59.88

Ujjain   52.98   64.26   58.44

Sagar   50.05   55.05   52.56

Gwalior 48.11   52.80   50.16

Overall 54.35   61.87   58.10

TRUMPH AGAINST ODDS: Students From Alirajpur, Jhabua Lead Indore Division

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite encountering formidable challenges, including limited resources and infrastructure, students hailing from the tribal-dominated districts of Alirajpur and Jhabua have emerged victorious, securing top positions across all eight districts within the Indore division.  According to available data, students from Alirajpur and Jhabua districts have surged ahead as frontrunners, defying all odds. In Alirajpur, an impressive 71.23% of students have triumphed in their examinations.

Particularly noteworthy is the gender parity demonstrated, with 74.91% of girls and 67.76% of boys successfully passing their exams, reflecting a commendable commitment to inclusive education. Similarly, in Jhabua, the academic success story continued with 67.67% of boys and 71.46% of girls clearing their high school exams, contributing to an overall pass percentage of 69.56%. 

The success of students from Alirajpur and Jhabua serves as a powerful reminder of the transformative potential of education, especially for girls, in marginalised regions.  Neemuch leads Ujjain division with 62.43% results Neemuch district has emerged as the frontrunner with an overall pass percentage of 62.43%. Following closely behind, Dewas and Mandsaur districts secured commendable pass percentages of 59.99% and 58.92% respectively.

The performance statistics reveal a strong trend of academic achievement across various districts within the division. Shajapur, Ujjain, Ratlam and Agar districts have demonstrated notable pass rates, standing at 58.72%, 58.00%, 57.98% and 49.69% respectively.

DISTRICT-WISE RESULTS (PASS %)

DISTRICT                  BOYS     GIRLS     TOTAL

INDORE DIVISION

Alirajpur                      67.76    74.91    71.23

Jhabua             67.67    71.46    69.56

Khargone           54.64     66.97    61.05

Khandwa           54.37   66.34    60.58

Dhar                 55.12    64.92    59.91

Burhanpur         51.56    67.48   59.62

Barwani             53.46   62.75   58.07

Indore              50.05    55.05    52.56

UJJAIN DIVISION

Neemuch           56.36    68.44    62.43

Dewas              54.88    65.66    59.99

Mandsaur           53.75    64.51    58.92

Shajapur            54.08    63.94    58.72

Ujjain               51.02   65.06    58.00

Ratlam            52.38    63.50    57.98

Agar                 46.29    53.80    49.69

