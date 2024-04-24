Class X Board Exam Results: Indore Division Ranks Second In State

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bolstered by girls' impressive passing percentage, Indore division ranked second in the state surpassing five other divisions in the class 10 board exam results. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education announced the results on Wednesday, revealing a remarkable passing percentage of 62.68% in the Indore division, outshining the state's overall average of 58.10%.

The Indore division witnessed a total of 1,21,772 regular students registering for the exams, including 61,151 boys and 60,621 girls. Among them, 34,696 boys and 40,844 girls cleared their exams, marking a significant milestone in their academic journey.

Ujjain division stands fifth in state In the state rankings, Ujjain division secured the fifth position with a total passing percentage of 58.44%. This places Ujjain ahead of Sagar (52.56%) and Gwalior (50.16%), further emphasising the diverse performance across different regions of Madhya Pradesh.

INDORE DIVISION

REGULAR BOYS GIRLS TOTAL

REGISTERED 61,151 60,621 1,21,772

ABSENT 674 455 1,129

APPEARED 60,477 60,166 1,20,643

DECLARED 60,402 60,106 1,20,508 I

DIVISION 17,685 26,206 43,891

TOTAL PASS 34,696 40,844 75,540

PASS % 57.44 67.95 62.68

UJJAIN DIVISION

REGULAR BOYS GIRLS TOTAL

REGISTERED 48,468 45,254 93,722

ABSENT 389 220 609

APPEARED 48,079 45,034 93,113

DECLARED 48,077 45,034 93,111 I

DIVISION 14,019 19,677 33,696

TOTALPASS 25,473 28,943 54,416

PASS % 52.98 64.26 58.44

ALL DIVISIONS (PASS %)

Jabalpur 59.75 68.30 64.30

Indore 57.44 67.95 62.68

Rewa 58.10 57.57 57.82

Bhopal 54.72 64.86 59.88

Ujjain 52.98 64.26 58.44

Sagar 50.05 55.05 52.56

Gwalior 48.11 52.80 50.16

Overall 54.35 61.87 58.10

TRUMPH AGAINST ODDS: Students From Alirajpur, Jhabua Lead Indore Division

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite encountering formidable challenges, including limited resources and infrastructure, students hailing from the tribal-dominated districts of Alirajpur and Jhabua have emerged victorious, securing top positions across all eight districts within the Indore division. According to available data, students from Alirajpur and Jhabua districts have surged ahead as frontrunners, defying all odds. In Alirajpur, an impressive 71.23% of students have triumphed in their examinations.

Particularly noteworthy is the gender parity demonstrated, with 74.91% of girls and 67.76% of boys successfully passing their exams, reflecting a commendable commitment to inclusive education. Similarly, in Jhabua, the academic success story continued with 67.67% of boys and 71.46% of girls clearing their high school exams, contributing to an overall pass percentage of 69.56%.

The success of students from Alirajpur and Jhabua serves as a powerful reminder of the transformative potential of education, especially for girls, in marginalised regions. Neemuch leads Ujjain division with 62.43% results Neemuch district has emerged as the frontrunner with an overall pass percentage of 62.43%. Following closely behind, Dewas and Mandsaur districts secured commendable pass percentages of 59.99% and 58.92% respectively.

The performance statistics reveal a strong trend of academic achievement across various districts within the division. Shajapur, Ujjain, Ratlam and Agar districts have demonstrated notable pass rates, standing at 58.72%, 58.00%, 57.98% and 49.69% respectively.

DISTRICT-WISE RESULTS (PASS %)

DISTRICT BOYS GIRLS TOTAL

INDORE DIVISION

Alirajpur 67.76 74.91 71.23

Jhabua 67.67 71.46 69.56

Khargone 54.64 66.97 61.05

Khandwa 54.37 66.34 60.58

Dhar 55.12 64.92 59.91

Burhanpur 51.56 67.48 59.62

Barwani 53.46 62.75 58.07

Indore 50.05 55.05 52.56

UJJAIN DIVISION

Neemuch 56.36 68.44 62.43

Dewas 54.88 65.66 59.99

Mandsaur 53.75 64.51 58.92

Shajapur 54.08 63.94 58.72

Ujjain 51.02 65.06 58.00

Ratlam 52.38 63.50 57.98

Agar 46.29 53.80 49.69