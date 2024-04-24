MP Board Results 2024: Girls Top Commerce & Math-Science Groups In Class 12; With 99%, Anushka Aggarwal Scores Highest In Class 10

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board declared class 10 and 12 results on Wednesday. Achieving 99% in class 10, Anushka Aggarwal from Mandla district emerged as the state topper. She scored 495 out of 500.

Three students—Rekha Rebari from Katni, Ishmita Tomar from Agar Malwa, and Sneha Patel from Rewa—bagged 2nd rank, each scoring 493 marks.

With 492 marks, Saurabh Singh, who is from Satna, bags third place.

The five best-performing districts neither include the capital Bhopal nor the commercial capital Indore.

Narsinghpur stood at the top with 80.51%, followed by Alirajpur and Balaghat with 71% each. Mandla, Anooppur, and Jhabua close the top 5 with 70%.

Districts with the lowest pass percentage feature Bhind (45.11%), Shivpuri (43.75%), and Damoh (41.39%).

Girls Top In Commerce, Maths-Science Streams

In class 12, Vidisha's Muskan Dangi secured first position in Commerce group, with 493 out of 500 (98.6%) and she is a student of Saraswati Shishu Mandir, Vidisha.

In the Math-Science stream, Anshika Mishra from Rewa topped with 493 out of 500 marks (98.6%). She is a student of International Public School.

In Humanities category, Jayant Yadav from Shahjahanpur secured the highest-- 487 out of 500 (97.4%) .

Agricultural group topper Vinay Pandey from Panna scored 480 marks. In Fine Arts and Home Science category, Nandini Malgam from Dindori bagged the topper badge by scoring 464 out of 500 (92.8%).

With 81.3% (regular) Narsinghpur has the highest pass percentage out of all the districts in Madhya Pradesh, closely followed by Neemuch and Indore with 77% and 76.2% respectively. Anooppur – 75.98% and Ujjain – 73.19% too reserved the place in top-5 districts.

On the other hand, Umaria (48.95%), Damoh (47.31%) and Bhind (47.11%) were the districts with lowest pass percentage. It is interesting to see that Damoh and Bhind were lowest performing districts in 10th Board as well.

Class 12 reports drop-in supplementary and failed students

This year, MPBSE also saw a dip in the number of students opting for supplementary classes and students who failed class 12 exams. In 2023, almost 1.12 lakh students appeared for supplementary classes, and over 2 lakh students failed. In contrast to 2023, this year 88,369 students applied for supplementary, which marks an approximately 20% drop, and 1.37 lakh students failed the exam, which denotes a 35% drop.

Out of the 1.37 lakh students who failed the exams, over seventy thousand are boys and over fifty thousand are girls.

Supplementary exams are scheduled for June 6 for class 10 and June 8 for class 12.