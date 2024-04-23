MP Weather Update: Rains To Continue; Alert Issued For 15 Districts Including Bhopal, Sehore & More

Indore, MP | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Another weather system is set to become active from April 26 in state, indicating the possibility of rainfall in the final week of April. The influence of the strong weather system, fueled by western disturbances, cyclonic circulation, and the presence of a trough line, is set to impact Madhya Pradesh.

An alert has been issued for rainfall in 15 districts, including Bhopal and Sehore, on Tuesday. Over the past four days, several districts in the state have experienced rainfall, which is expected to continue until April 25.

Prior to this, on Monday, heavy rainfall was reported in Bhopal, Indore, Raisen, Dhar, Barwani, Seoni, Malajkhand, and Betul, among other districts. Hailstorms were observed in Dhar.

Indore witnessed a sudden change in weather on Monday, as rainfall and increased humidity the atmosphere. Within 24 hours, there has been a notable drop of 3 degrees Celsius in daytime temperatures, with nighttime temperatures also experiencing a 2-degree decline. Tuesday morning brings relief from the heat as well.

Temperatures varied across major cities in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Bhopal recorded a high of 34.9 degrees Celsius, providing residents with a warm day. Indore experienced relatively cooler conditions, with temperatures reaching 34.1 degrees Celsius.

Gwalior faced the hottest weather among these cities, with the mercury soaring to 38.6 degrees Celsius. Jabalpur saw temperatures at 35.6 degrees Celsius, offering a moderately warm day for its inhabitants. Meanwhile, Ujjain experienced a temperature of 36 degrees Celsius.

As summer progresses, residents are advised to take necessary precautions to stay cool and hydrated amidst the rising temperatures.