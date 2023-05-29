On Cam: Saptrishi idols collapse as strong winds hit Ujjain's Mahakal Lok Temple

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): At least 6 out of around 200 Saptarishi idols installed at ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ collapsed during a squall which took place here on Sunday.

At around 4 pm, due to sudden storm and rain, trees and houses fell in many areas of the city. Even in Shri Mahakal temple, 6 idols of Saptarishi fell down from the pedestal, due to which there has been a lot of damage to the idols.

As soon as the idols fell, the employees of Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee removed devotees from there.

This prevented any loss of life.

CM SPEAKS TO COMMISSIONER

Due to squall that swept the region on Sunday, six idols of Mahakal Lok in Ujjain fell from pedestal. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took the matter seriously and also spoke to the Commissioner and the Collector of Ujjain in this regard on Sunday.

Meanwhile, PCC President Kamal Nath tweeted that when the Congress government had taken the pledge to construct a magnificent Mahakal Lok, at that time, it was not imagined that its successor govt will do such irregularities in the construction. He said religious people got hurt by the incident. He also demanded that new statues should be installed in their place and a probe should be ordered against the guilty.