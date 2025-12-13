Indore News: Sweet Gains; Dhawada Gond Laddu Boosts Immunity & Tribal Incomes Alike |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As temperatures fall across Indore, demand is rising for traditional winter foods that build strength and immunity — and Dhawada Gond laddu is emerging as one of the season’s most sought-after options. Prepared by women of Prathmik Laghu Vanopaj Sahakari Samiti, Choral, the product is being actively promoted by Indore Forest Division as both a health supplement and a livelihood booster for tribal families.

A nutritional powerhouse

Divisional forest officer Pradeep Mishra said the initiative is rooted in traditional knowledge but backed with scientific validation. “Dhawada Gond is collected sustainably by tribal gatherers, and the laddu is blended with desi ghee, dry coconut, jaggery, almonds, sesame and herbs like saunth, ashwagandha and shatavari,” he explained. According to him, this makes the product suitable for improving digestion, immunity, winter stamina and bone health.

Mishra added that safety and quality were non-negotiable. “We got the product tested at Aavishkar Analytical Laboratory, which is NABL-recognised. The report confirmed absence of fungus, artificial colours or any extraneous matter,” he said. The analysis showed 22.29% fat, 4.92% protein and 65.93% total carbohydrates.

Empowering tribal women

Much of the initiative focuses on transforming the role of tribal women in the forest economy. “Our aim is to help women move from simply collecting raw forest produce to becoming value-added product entrepreneurs,” Mishra said. He noted that the Forest Division is supporting them with training, processing, packaging, testing and market linkage.

“This is about giving them skills, confidence and better earnings while ensuring responsible forest management,” he added.

Affordable, sustainable and ready for a wider market

The laddu is priced at Rs 400 for 250 grams — a rate Mishra says balances both affordability and fair income. “Consumers get a high-nutrition winter product, and women get a dignified and dependable return for their work,” he said.

The product will be highlighted at the International Herbal Van Mela 2025 in Bhopal from December 17 to 23. Mishra said the event will help introduce it to a much larger consumer base. “This laddu is culturally rooted and scientifically validated. We want more people to know its value and the effort behind it,” he said.

Looking ahead

According to Mishra, Dhawada Gond laddu represents a larger vision. “When a local product strengthens health and livelihoods at the same time, it becomes a model for sustainable development,” he said.

He added that the Forest Division intends to continue supporting similar value-addition efforts. “Our forest communities have knowledge and resources. With the right support, they can reach new markets and new possibilities,” he remarked.