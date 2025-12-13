 Indore News: Illegal Liquor Worth ₹1.01 Lakh Seized
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 11:42 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Illegal liquor worth a total of about ₹1.01 lakh was seized during a major action by the Excise Department in Indore on December 12, 2025. The action was taken on the orders of District Collector Shivam Verma and as per the directions of Assistant Excise Commissioner Abhishek Tiwari.

Separate operations were carried out in different parts of the city, during which liquor, vehicles, and two accused were caught.

The Excise Department said that such drives against illegal liquor transportation and sale will continue to ensure strict enforcement of the law in Indore.

