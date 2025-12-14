Indore News: City Mathematician To Receive Ramanujan Award |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mathematician Ravi Asrani from Indore will receive the Ramanujan Award at the National Mathematics Conference to be held in Ahmedabad from December 20 to 22. The conference is being organised by the All India Ramanujan Maths Club.

Ravi Asrani has been invited to present a research paper at the conference. The Ramanujan Award is named after Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan and is given to individuals for work in the field of mathematics.

Asrani has also been invited to attend the National Mathematics Conference at RI Ajmer, organised by NCERT, India, from December 22 to 24.

Speaking about the recognition, Ravi Asrani said, “I am honoured to receive this award. I have been working in the field of Vedic mathematics for over 25 years.”

Ravi Asrani is the author of the book Blissful Vedic Maths and has contributed to Vedic mathematics textbooks prepared for the Madhya Pradesh Government’s Sanskrit Board. He teaches Vedic mathematics at the School of Social Science, Devi Ahilya University, Indore.

The award and conference participation bring recognition to Indore in the field of mathematics at the national level.