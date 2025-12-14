 Indore News: Thieves Target House Of Hyderabad-Based IAS Officer
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Thieves Target House Of Hyderabad-Based IAS Officer

Indore News: Thieves Target House Of Hyderabad-Based IAS Officer

Thieves decamped with valuables worth Rs 1.85 lakh from the Indore residence of an IAS officer currently posted in Hyderabad. The incident occurred while the house was vacant and thieves fled with cash, watches, and other valuables. According to Dwarkapuri police, Mukesh Sharda, a resident of Scheme No. 71, lodged the complaint.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 11:03 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Thieves Target House Of Hyderabad-Based IAS Officer |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves decamped with valuables worth Rs 1.85 lakh from the Indore residence of an IAS officer currently posted in Hyderabad. The incident occurred while the house was vacant and thieves fled with cash, watches, and other valuables.

According to Dwarkapuri police, Mukesh Sharda, a resident of Scheme No. 71, lodged the complaint. The house belongs to IAS officer Radhika Gupta, who is presently serving as the CEO of the District Panchayat in Hyderabad.

Read Also
MP News: Shortage Of CBNAAT Cartridges, Cycloserine Hits Tuberculosis Treatment In State
article-image

Radhika’s father Nandkishore Gupta told police that for the past few months, his cousin Mukesh Sharda, who runs a school in the Revati Range area, had been living there. Mukesh stayed overnight at the school due to work on the night of the incident.

When he returned around 4 pm the next day, he found the main door open and the house ransacked. The cupboards and lockers were found broken open. The thieves managed to steal Rs 1.85 lakh in cash, which belonged to the IAS officer’s father. Police began a probe and are examining the CCTV footage to identify the suspects.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: BMC Announces 'Swachhta Manthan' 2026 With ₹4.20 Crore Prize To Boost City Cleanliness
Mumbai: BMC Announces 'Swachhta Manthan' 2026 With ₹4.20 Crore Prize To Boost City Cleanliness
Rajasthan Turns Pink As Over 2 Lakh Flamingos Paint Jaipur's Sambhar Salt Lake – Watch
Rajasthan Turns Pink As Over 2 Lakh Flamingos Paint Jaipur's Sambhar Salt Lake – Watch
New Delhi: SC Rules Employees Who Resign Forfeit Pension Benefits Under Central Civil Services Rules
New Delhi: SC Rules Employees Who Resign Forfeit Pension Benefits Under Central Civil Services Rules
WWE: John Cena Bids Farewell To Wrestling, Loses To Gunther In Emotional Final Match; Video
WWE: John Cena Bids Farewell To Wrestling, Loses To Gunther In Emotional Final Match; Video

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Thieves Target House Of Hyderabad-Based IAS Officer

Indore News: Thieves Target House Of Hyderabad-Based IAS Officer

Madhya Pradesh December 14, 2025, Weather Updates: Active Western Disturbance Intensifies Winter...

Madhya Pradesh December 14, 2025, Weather Updates: Active Western Disturbance Intensifies Winter...

Indore News: City Mathematician To Receive Ramanujan Award

Indore News: City Mathematician To Receive Ramanujan Award

Indore News: Sweet Gains; Dhawada Gond Laddu Boosts Immunity & Tribal Incomes Alike

Indore News: Sweet Gains; Dhawada Gond Laddu Boosts Immunity & Tribal Incomes Alike

Indore News: Illegal Liquor Worth ₹1.01 Lakh Seized

Indore News: Illegal Liquor Worth ₹1.01 Lakh Seized