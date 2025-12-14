Indore News: Thieves Target House Of Hyderabad-Based IAS Officer |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves decamped with valuables worth Rs 1.85 lakh from the Indore residence of an IAS officer currently posted in Hyderabad. The incident occurred while the house was vacant and thieves fled with cash, watches, and other valuables.

According to Dwarkapuri police, Mukesh Sharda, a resident of Scheme No. 71, lodged the complaint. The house belongs to IAS officer Radhika Gupta, who is presently serving as the CEO of the District Panchayat in Hyderabad.

Radhika’s father Nandkishore Gupta told police that for the past few months, his cousin Mukesh Sharda, who runs a school in the Revati Range area, had been living there. Mukesh stayed overnight at the school due to work on the night of the incident.

When he returned around 4 pm the next day, he found the main door open and the house ransacked. The cupboards and lockers were found broken open. The thieves managed to steal Rs 1.85 lakh in cash, which belonged to the IAS officer’s father. Police began a probe and are examining the CCTV footage to identify the suspects.