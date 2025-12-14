Indore News: 8-Year-Old Comes Into Contact With High-Tension Wires, Sustains 50% Burns |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl was reported to be severely burnt after coming in contact with a high-tension wire in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Sunday.

According to information, the incident took place in the Chhatripura area of Indore.

Locals saw the child and rushed her to the district hospital. However, doctors at the hospital did not provide treatment immediately and advised transferring him to MY Hospital.

Read Also MP News: Complaint Lodged Over Overnight Shop Construction On Government Land In Chhatarpur

Minor sustains 50% burn injuries?

Due to the absence of staff at the hospital, residents carried the child to the ambulance themselves. The child is currently undergoing treatment at MY Hospital and has suffered burns over approximately 50% of his body.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Lakdi Mandi area on Sunday morning. The 8-year-old girl was first taken to the district hospital after getting electrocuted.

The duty doctors at the hospital started initial treatment but later suggested she be moved to MY Hospital for further care.

Locals helped carry the child on a stretcher to the ambulance. The child’s family was informed only after some delay, who arrived at the hospital directly.

Police suspect that the girl got an electric shock while flying kites and are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.