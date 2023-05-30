 Bhopal: Family creates ruckus at AIIMS, breaks windows and blames docs after losing their 7-year-old child
Bhopal: Family creates ruckus at AIIMS, breaks windows and blames docs after losing their 7-year-old child

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 12:33 PM IST
AIIMS | Photo by ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A family created ruckus at AIIMS Bhopal on Tuesday morning after their 7-year-old child died, alleging doctors' negligence. They broke the glass windows of the PICU (Pediatric intensive care unit) where their child was admitted.

Angry, the hospital administration lodged an FIR against the accused family.

According to information received from the AIIMS management, seven-year-old Safan was admitted to AIIMS on 23 May. Earlier, he was under treatment at a private hospital, which later referred him to AIIMS.

The child was brought to AIIMS in a critical condition and was immediately admitted to the PICU. Despite all possible medical help, the child could could not be saved and breathe his last on Monday. Unable to bear the loss, the family started creating chaos in the hospital and blamed doctors.

The hospital administration said that the child was refereed to AIIMS extremely late and while admitting him in the PICU, the doctors had informed about the child's critical condition to his parents.

