Bhopal: Man Beats Younger Brother To Death Over 8 Acres Land In Sehore

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A man, along with his son, allegedly thrashed his younger brother to death over a land dispute in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh. The duo beat him with sticks and an axe, leading to severe injuries and, consequently, death.

Sub-Inspector Nandaram Ahirwar stated that both suspects have been arrested and are being interrogated.

According to information, Shivlal Jangda, a resident of Reu village, reached the Rehti police station and informed the police that his two nephews, Sunil and Govind, were involved in a dispute over 8 acres of agricultural land under government occupation.

Sunil resides in the Gautampura Colony in Raisen, along with his family. On Thursday evening, Sunil went to Reu village and asked his elder brother Govind for his share in the 8 acres of agricultural land. This led to an argument in front of a grocery store between the two.

Govind and his son Nilesh then brutally assaulted Sunil with sticks and axes, causing injuries to his head, face, back, hands, and legs. Upon receiving information, Harish Gor and Rajendra Gaur were trying to mediate at the scene, along with other people. When they saw Sunil severely injured and unconscious due to the injuries on his body, with blood spread on the road, they immediately called for an ambulance.

Jitendra Pal, Bhagat Pal, and Harish Gaur, along with others, collectively helped Sunil into the ambulance and rushed him to the Rehti hospital. After an examination, the doctors declared him dead.

Govind and Nilesh were arrested for Sunil's murder, and the police have filed a case under Section 302 against them.