 Bhopal Power Cut April 27: Power To Remain Disrupted In 10 No. Market, Sarita Complex & More; Check Full Schedule
Bhopal Power Cut April 27: Power To Remain Disrupted In 10 No. Market, Sarita Complex & More; Check Full Schedule

Updated: Friday, April 26, 2024, 07:12 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Planned power outages are set to affect various neighborhoods throughout Bhopal on April 27. Residents in the impacted areas are strongly urged to take note of the allocated time slots designated for the scheduled electricity disruptions. It is crucial for residents to make essential arrangements and preparations to mitigate inconvenience during the specified outage periods.

Areas Affected and Time

Area: MLA Qtr and nearest areas

Time: 09:00 Am to 11:30 Am

Area: Ruchi Life, Lotus Campus and nearest areas

Time: 12:00 Noon to 02:00 Pm

Area: Rudraksh Park, IBD King Park, Aakriti Retreat and nearest areas

Time: 11:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Ed. Society, Mittal College, Avasthi Farm, Regal Estate, Sant Jude Ed.so. Royal Homes, Coral Casa, Amaltas and nearest areas

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Minal Restaurant, 'C'' Bungalow, Sanchi Complex, 6 no. stop, Ankur School, Nutan College, Urban Administration, Machna Colony, Women's Polytechnic, Sarita Complex and nearest areas

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Sterling Green View 1, Deepak Society, Naveen Kanya School and nearest areas

Time: 10:00 Am to 05:00 Pm

Area: E 3,4 10 No. Mkt and nearest areas

Time: 09:00 Am to 11:00 Am

Area: Chhan, Maksi, Bagli Village, Aakriti Aqua City Colony, Bypass and nearest areas

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Scheduled power interruptions play a crucial role in the routine maintenance and construction efforts conducted by the electricity board. These proactive measures are put in place to uphold the efficient operation of the grid and preempt any unforeseen power disruptions in the future.

Residents are encouraged to make essential preparations, aligning their schedules to accommodate vital activities requiring electricity during the designated time slots. This proactive approach aims to reduce inconvenience and foster smooth collaboration throughout the maintenance and construction period.

