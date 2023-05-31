 On Cam: Gang of miscreants waylays youth, beats him with belts & sticks in mid of the road in MP's Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalOn Cam: Gang of miscreants waylays youth, beats him with belts & sticks in mid of the road in MP's Gwalior

On Cam: Gang of miscreants waylays youth, beats him with belts & sticks in mid of the road in MP's Gwalior

A video is going viral on social media, following which the police swung into action and has started investigation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
A screenshot of the viral video |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) : Over half a dozen miscreants waylaid a youth, hurled abuses at him and brutally thrashed him with sticks and belts in the middle of the road in Gwalior on Wednesday.

A video is going viral on social media, following which the police swung into action and has started investigation.

The viral video is said to be from the Court Road area of the Vishwavidyalaya Thana in Gwalior. And prima facia, it looks like there was an old rivalry between the victim and the gang.

Read Also
MP Weather Update: Orange alert in Gwalior-Chambal; Rain likely in Bhopal, Indore for next 3 days
article-image

Initially, these miscreants stopped the young man in the middle of the road. They started hurling abuses at him, and when the situation escalated, they surrounded him and allegedly kicked him and beat him with belts and sticks. The video also shows all the thugs chasing and assaulting the young man, which was recorded by a passer by in a car and then shared on social media.

Thana in-charge Manish Dhakad stated that a video of a youth being ruthlessly beaten by some criminals has gone viral on social media.

Based on the video, efforts are being made to locate these miscreants. So far, no complaint has been received against them from anyone.

Read Also
On Cam: Leopard wanders in residential area of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

On Cam: Dead man wakes up on funeral pyre minutes before last rites in MP's Morena

On Cam: Dead man wakes up on funeral pyre minutes before last rites in MP's Morena

On Cam: Gang of miscreants waylays youth, beats him with belts & sticks in mid of the road in MP's...

On Cam: Gang of miscreants waylays youth, beats him with belts & sticks in mid of the road in MP's...

Bhopal Gaurav Diwas: CM flags off pride race; youths pull off a live band & dance performance

Bhopal Gaurav Diwas: CM flags off pride race; youths pull off a live band & dance performance

MP Tragedy: 4, including 3 of a family, charred to death after their car rams into tree and explodes...

MP Tragedy: 4, including 3 of a family, charred to death after their car rams into tree and explodes...

World No Tobacco Day today: Every 2nd man, 10th woman consume tobacco in state

World No Tobacco Day today: Every 2nd man, 10th woman consume tobacco in state