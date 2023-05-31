On Cam: Gang of miscreants waylays youth, beats him with belts & sticks in mid of the road in MP's Gwalior

A screenshot of the viral video |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) : Over half a dozen miscreants waylaid a youth, hurled abuses at him and brutally thrashed him with sticks and belts in the middle of the road in Gwalior on Wednesday.

A video is going viral on social media, following which the police swung into action and has started investigation.

The viral video is said to be from the Court Road area of the Vishwavidyalaya Thana in Gwalior. And prima facia, it looks like there was an old rivalry between the victim and the gang.

Initially, these miscreants stopped the young man in the middle of the road. They started hurling abuses at him, and when the situation escalated, they surrounded him and allegedly kicked him and beat him with belts and sticks. The video also shows all the thugs chasing and assaulting the young man, which was recorded by a passer by in a car and then shared on social media.

Thana in-charge Manish Dhakad stated that a video of a youth being ruthlessly beaten by some criminals has gone viral on social media.

Based on the video, efforts are being made to locate these miscreants. So far, no complaint has been received against them from anyone.