 On Cam: Leopard wanders in residential area of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreOn Cam: Leopard wanders in residential area of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh

On Cam: Leopard wanders in residential area of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras, providing visual evidence of the Leapord's presence.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) : A Leapord has been wandering around the residential area of Suhaagi in Jabalpur for the past three days, causing a wave of fear among the locals.

Read Also
MP: Skeleton found in well...6 months after 37-year-old man goes missing in Jabalpur
article-image

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras, providing visual evidence of the Leapord's presence. The images have only intensified the terror among the residents, who are now living in a state of constant apprehension.

Prompted by the alarming situation, forest officials swiftly responded to the information and reached the scene to initiate an investigation.

This incident has been registered at the Jabalpur Police Station.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: PCC probe team inspects damaged statues at ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ in Ujjain
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

On Cam: Leopard wanders in residential area of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh

On Cam: Leopard wanders in residential area of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh

Indore: MPTLBA & CTPA demand release of deposited FDR

Indore: MPTLBA & CTPA demand release of deposited FDR

World No Tobacco Day Today: Tobacco evil on rise; Girls start smoking at 7, boys at 11.5 years 

World No Tobacco Day Today: Tobacco evil on rise; Girls start smoking at 7, boys at 11.5 years 

Indore: Traffic plan released for Gaurav Diwas 

Indore: Traffic plan released for Gaurav Diwas 

Indore: Moving BMW car catches fire, BSF officer saves driver, douses off flames

Indore: Moving BMW car catches fire, BSF officer saves driver, douses off flames