MP: Skeleton found in well...6 months after 37-year-old man goes missing in Jabalpur

Representative Image |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped villagers after a skeleton was found in a dry well in Jabalpur on Tuesday.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh bride flees wedding venue on pretext of getting ready in parlour

The body of the young man is said to be about 6 months old. Police have identified the skeleton as that of 37-year-old Rajkumar Yadav.

Yadav had been missing for the last 6 months and on Tuesday his skeleton was found tied with a stone in a well.

Dhimarkhera police of Katni are investigating the case.