MP: Skeleton found in well...6 months after 37-year-old man goes missing in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped villagers after a skeleton was found in a dry well in Jabalpur on Tuesday.
The body of the young man is said to be about 6 months old. Police have identified the skeleton as that of 37-year-old Rajkumar Yadav.
Yadav had been missing for the last 6 months and on Tuesday his skeleton was found tied with a stone in a well.
Dhimarkhera police of Katni are investigating the case.
Read Also
On Cam: Coaches and trainees of MP Swimming Association hurl abuses, thrash each other over dive...
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)