MP: Skeleton found in well...6 months after 37-year-old man goes missing in Jabalpur

Yadav had been missing for the last 6 months and on Tuesday his skeleton was found tied with a stone in a well.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
Representative Image |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped villagers after a skeleton was found in a dry well in Jabalpur on Tuesday.

The body of the young man is said to be about 6 months old. Police have identified the skeleton as that of 37-year-old Rajkumar Yadav.

Yadav had been missing for the last 6 months and on Tuesday his skeleton was found tied with a stone in a well.

Dhimarkhera police of Katni are investigating the case.

