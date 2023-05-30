Madhya Pradesh bride flees wedding venue on pretext of getting ready in parlour

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): In a dramatic incident, a bride eloped with her lover just a few hours before her wedding in Morena on Monday evening.
She left the wedding venue on the pretext of getting ready in a beauty parlour as the groom and other guests and relatives waited for her. When hours and the groom's family started losing patience, his brother asked the bride's family about her. To which, the bride's side replied that was in parlour and would be back anytime soon.
However, she never returned as instead of going to the parlour, she eloped with her lover.
The wedding had to be postponed. Agitated, the groom's family approached the Kotwali police station and lodged a missing complaint.
Further investigation is underway.
