Indore: Youth, girl from different religions  manhandled for socialising

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A group of youths stopped a college student and his female friend (both from different religions) and manhandled them in the Tukoganj area on Thursday night. The youth and the girl were returning after having dinner at a hotel. The accused argued with the woman saying that she was roaming with a person of different faith. Six persons were arrested by the police and they are being questioned for other accused.

Additional DCP Rajesh Raghuwanshi said that a student along with his female friend had gone to have dinner at a hotel in Tukoganj area. They were leaving from there when they were stopped by a group of youths, who argued and manhandled them. They were asking the girl why she was roaming with a man of a different religion.

Seeing the mob thrashing the youth, two persons named Yash Joshi and Himanshu Patel tried to intervene but the accused misbehaved with them and one of them attacked Yash and Himanshu with a knife after chasing them.

After the matter came to light, Bajrang Dal coordinator Tannu Sharma met the injured persons and assured them of support.

The police have registered a case against seven identified youths and others under section 307 of the IPC and arrested six of them within hours. The accused are being questioned by the police.