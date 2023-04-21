Madhya Pradesh: Muslim man converts to Hinduism to marry a Hindu girl; takes holy dip in Narmada (WATCH VIDEO)

Madhya Pradesh: Muslim man converts to Hinduism to marry a Hindu girl; takes holy dip in Narmada |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Muslim youth, who was inclined towards Hinduism and its principles and practices converted his religion by taking a dip in the Narmada River in Jabalpur on Friday. This came amidst his marriage with a Hindu partner.

The conversion was reportedly carried out by the Hindu Dharmasena by chanting Vedic mantras at the Narmada River. Following the conversion rituals, Akhil Ansari turned Harsh Arya.

The reason behind the conversion is noted to be the condition put forth by the spouse who asked Ansari to change his religion in order to marry her. However, it was also noted that the man had a liking towards Hinduism years before conversion.