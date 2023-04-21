 Madhya Pradesh: Muslim man converts to Hinduism to marry a Hindu girl; takes holy dip in Narmada (WATCH VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Muslim man converts to Hinduism to marry a Hindu girl; takes holy dip in Narmada (WATCH VIDEO)

Madhya Pradesh: Muslim man converts to Hinduism to marry a Hindu girl; takes holy dip in Narmada (WATCH VIDEO)

Akhil Ansari, now Harsh Arya, said that he was inclined towards Hinduism for several years before the conversion.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 07:12 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Muslim man converts to Hinduism to marry a Hindu girl; takes holy dip in Narmada |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Muslim youth, who was inclined towards Hinduism and its principles and practices converted his religion by taking a dip in the Narmada River in Jabalpur on Friday. This came amidst his marriage with a Hindu partner.

WATCH VIDEO

The conversion was reportedly carried out by the Hindu Dharmasena by chanting Vedic mantras at the Narmada River. Following the conversion rituals, Akhil Ansari turned Harsh Arya.

The reason behind the conversion is noted to be the condition put forth by the spouse who asked Ansari to change his religion in order to marry her. However, it was also noted that the man had a liking towards Hinduism years before conversion.

Read Also
MP: Fed up of daily fights, Jabalpur man hangs wife and baby to death, then kills self
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Muslim man converts to Hinduism to marry a Hindu girl; takes holy dip in Narmada...

Madhya Pradesh: Muslim man converts to Hinduism to marry a Hindu girl; takes holy dip in Narmada...

MP: Terrorism on rise in J&K, spreading its tentacles to Jammu also, says Digvijaya Singh

MP: Terrorism on rise in J&K, spreading its tentacles to Jammu also, says Digvijaya Singh

From Office of CM Chouhan to home min Narottam Mishra, MP politicians who lost Twitter blue ticks

From Office of CM Chouhan to home min Narottam Mishra, MP politicians who lost Twitter blue ticks

MP: Cong believes in 'tikau' netas and not 'bikau', says Digvijaya Singh as he advocates making...

MP: Cong believes in 'tikau' netas and not 'bikau', says Digvijaya Singh as he advocates making...

MP: Financial stress causes couple, their teenage daughter to end lives by jumping before running...

MP: Financial stress causes couple, their teenage daughter to end lives by jumping before running...