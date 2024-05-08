MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: After Round 3, Battleground Shifts To Malwa, Nimar Regions

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The polling for 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh concluded after the third phase of election on Tuesday.

Rest of the eight seats, going to polls in the fourth round, belongs to Malwa and Nimar regions, so the political parties are shifting their focus to these places.

Indore, Ujjain, Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, Ratlam, Jhabua, Dewas and Mandsaur are going to polls on May 13. Out of eight seats, three are reserved for SC/ST candidates.

Malwa and Nimar are very important in state politics. Besides Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, MPCC president Jitu Patwari, minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Congress leader Arun Yadav belong to these regions.

Because of these powerful leaders, whose prestige is at stake, the fourth phase is going to be very interesting.

Mohan Yadav will focus on Ujjain.

Similarly, Singhar’s eye will be on Dhar. Devda will be occupied with Mandsaur and Arun Yadav with Khandwa.

After the Congress candidate withdrew nomination, the political scene in Indore completely changed.

Now, there is no strong candidate to take on BJP’s Shankar Lalwani.

The Congress has appealed to voters to press the NOTA button, but the appeal seems to have any impact on the voters.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP won all the seats in Malwa and Niwar regions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held rallies in these constituencies. Other leaders are also electioneering.

Thrust on issues related to traders, tribal people

Farmers and tribal people live in Malwa and Niwar regions. In the areas, dominated by tribal people, the moneylenders also work. Apart from national issues and influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there are local problems, too.

The farmers and traders are facing many problems. In many districts, the number of tribal people is very high.

Thus, there are some local issues on which the current parliamentary election is being fought. Despite this, Hindutva plays a dominant role in elections, and this is the reason why the BJP is vociferously raising the construction of Ram Temple by the Modi-led government.