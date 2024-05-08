HC Notice To Govt Over Alleged Illegal Sand Mining

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur, on Tuesday, issued notices to chief secretary, principal secretary mining, principal secretary rural development, MD mining, collector Mandla and Jabalpur, and others over illegal sand mining and alleged violation of Provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act(PESA Act) in Mandla district. The court has given four-week time to the respondents to reply.

The double bench of MP chief justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Vishal Mishra was hearing the petition of Mandla Janpad vice president Sandeep Singore over PESA act violation with reference to illegal sand mining.

Advocate Rameshwar Thakur who appeared for petitioner, said, “ We informed the court that a contract has been given for three years for mining from 26 notified sand mines. A mining company even issued a contract for mining in this district. But the contract is null and void as six districts like Mandla, Dindori, Shahdol, Dhar, Jhabua, Barwani, have been declared scheduled areas so permission from the village panchayat is needed.” The reality is that vehicles without number plates carrying 50 tons of illegally mined sand were found on the road, he added.