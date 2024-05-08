Cancer Patient Who Jumped From Flyover Succumbs To Injuries

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 42-year-old cancer patient, who had attempted suicide by jumping from an under construction flyover near Habibganj Naka, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at AIIMS on Monday night. The man had attempted suicide as he was unbearable to endure the excruciating paid due to his cancer.

Investigating officer (IO) at Habibganj police station, Arnav Pal told Free Press Journal that Arnav Pal (42) used to work with a private company but was jobless for the last one year. He used to reside in Saket Nagar along with his wife and son. In 2018, he was diagnosed with mouth cancer and had recuperated from it in 2022. However, in 2023, cancer relapsed and since then he was reeling under excruciating pain.

On April 27, he went missing from his house and jumped from the under construction flyover near the Ganesh temple near MP Nagar. The man sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to AIIMS hospital. When his kin learnt that he had been hospitalised at AIIMS, they rushed there. The police recorded his statements at the hospital, in which he said he was suffering from excruciating pain, owing to which he tried to end his life. The man died late Monday night, the police said.