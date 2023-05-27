Indore: 13-yr-old girl gets entangled in swing’s rope, chokes to death

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a 13-year-old girl died when the rope of the swing on the terrace of her house got entangled around her neck and choked her to death, police said on Friday. The body has been sent for autopsy and police are awaiting the report.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Bapu Gandhi Nagar area of the city on Thursday afternoon. The girl, Shivani (13) along with two other children was playing on her terrace. The family members of the girl had gone to a relative’s place at the time of the incident. The children had tied a rope on two sides and they were swinging. Then, one of the children went downstairs to drink water. Shivani was swinging when she lost control and her neck got entangled around the rope and she died. The children informed the neighbours about the incident. Later, her parents were informed and she was taken to the hospital but she could not be saved.

The child, who was on the terrace, could not tell the exact circumstances under which the incident happened. The police are investigating the case and the autopsy report is awaited to know the exact reason for her death.