Indore: Lack of teamwork between WCD Department and Postal Department creates confusion

Representative Image | India Post

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lack of coordination between the women and child development department and the postal department has created confusion about the payment disbursed under Ladli Lakshmi Scheme and national savings certificates that have been issued for the same.

About 1,39,786 NSCs have been issued by the department for a payment of Rs 84.84 crore across the state. However, the department records showed that over a lakh NSCs are still pending.

The department officials believe that it is due to the fact that the whole data has not been updated on the portal.

It includes 168 NSCs of Indore district amounting to Rs 10 lakh which is shown as due. However, the officials claimed that the pendency is shown only due to confusion and updated data.

The letter issued by Ram Rao Bhonsle, commissioner, women and child development department, reads that funds running into lakhs allotted to the concerned beneficiaries relating to the year 2007 to year 2014 have not been updated with the directorate.

From the year 2014-15, the amount received is being deposited in the fund from the district level. NSC is to be issued after the plan’s maturity. However, 168 NCS from the city and 1,39,786 NCS from the state are still pending.

Bhonsle quoted, “On review, it has been found that the information submitted on the portal from the district level is not being updated, due to which the number and amount of pending NSCs remain unchanged after the payment of the NSCs which were presented in the post office. Because of this, the number and actual amount of NSC currently pending in the post office is not known.”