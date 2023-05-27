Indore: IDA to organise event to encourage startup culture, IT activities

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To mark Indore Gaurav Diwas, IDA will organise a programme on May 30 with the aim of encouraging startup culture and IT activities in the city, said IDA chairman Jaypal Singh Chawda.

Various sessions are proposed to be organised for the youth to get all the requisite information at one place, in which the first session will be devoted to startups, the second dedicated to IT, and the third session will be dedicated to women entrepreneurs.

Chawda said that apart from this, a competition will also be organised for the 'logo' and name of the proposed startup park of the Indore Development Authority and the winners of the competition will be rewarded.

In this programme, a competition will also be organised for the youth in the field of hackathon and robotics, in which students from various technical institutions of the city will be able to participate.