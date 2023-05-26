Indore: Bikers threaten elderly woman, snatch gold chain

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly woman, who went for a morning walk, was robbed of her gold chain by two bikers in the Bhanwarkuan area on Thursday. The accused had threatened the woman before snatching the chain. The suspects were captured in the CCTV but they could not be arrested till the filing of the report.

Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Shashikant Chourasia said that the incident took place in Geeta Colony on Khandwa Road around 6.30 am. Pushpa Dubey (72), a resident of Shri Vihar Colony, had gone for a morning walk when two youths reached there and stopped their bike a little ahead of the woman. One of the accused came up to the woman and threatened her and told her to give up her gold chain. When the woman refused to give the chain, the accused snatched the gold chain and they fled from the spot. The woman raised an alarm and some people gathered there but the accused could not be caught.

In this incident, the woman received a nail injury on her neck. The police have registered a case under section 392 of the IPC and started a search for them. The woman informed the police that the accused were on a black bike but she could not see the bike number. In the CCTV installed near the spot, two suspects were seen going on a bike. They are being searched based on the footage and the CCTVs of other locations are also being examined by the police.

This is the second incident this week in which an elderly woman was targeted by the snatchers. Earlier, the wife of a retired TI was walking in the Aerodrome area when she was attacked with an iron rod by a man who snatched her earrings. The police managed to arrest a man from Mandideep within 24 hours of the incident.