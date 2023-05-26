 Madhya Pradesh: 68.16 % in X and 58.58 % in XII clear board exam in Dewas
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: 68.16 % in X and 58.58 % in XII clear board exam in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: 68.16 % in X and 58.58 % in XII clear board exam in Dewas

Gupta felicitated Chetan Jhade of class X who secured 10th rank in the state-merit list.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 07:08 AM IST
article-image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): More than 68.16 % of class X students and 58.58 % of class XII cleared the state board examination of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE).

Collector Rishav Gupta extended hearty congratulations and best wishes to all students who passed the examination and wished for their bright future.

Gupta felicitated Chetan Jhade of class X who secured 10th rank in the state-merit list. Chetan scored 485 marks out of 500 in class X.

Kanchan Badodia of class XII was also honoured for securing first position in the state in Fine Arts and Jaya Gurjar for eighth position in commerce.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Man procures Rs 6L loan on forged papers in Ratlam, booked
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Tiger avoids traps, makes third kill in Ashapura in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Tiger avoids traps, makes third kill in Ashapura in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: 68.16 % in X and 58.58 % in XII clear board exam in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: 68.16 % in X and 58.58 % in XII clear board exam in Dewas

Indore Sports Update: Chess, carom competitions for advocates begins

Indore Sports Update: Chess, carom competitions for advocates begins

State & Indore topper Mradul Pal with 98.8%

State & Indore topper Mradul Pal with 98.8%

Indore: Decision to lease out Gandhi Hall revoked after protests

Indore: Decision to lease out Gandhi Hall revoked after protests