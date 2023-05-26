Madhya Pradesh: 68.16 % in X and 58.58 % in XII clear board exam in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): More than 68.16 % of class X students and 58.58 % of class XII cleared the state board examination of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE).

Collector Rishav Gupta extended hearty congratulations and best wishes to all students who passed the examination and wished for their bright future.

Gupta felicitated Chetan Jhade of class X who secured 10th rank in the state-merit list. Chetan scored 485 marks out of 500 in class X.

Kanchan Badodia of class XII was also honoured for securing first position in the state in Fine Arts and Jaya Gurjar for eighth position in commerce.