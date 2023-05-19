Madhya Pradesh: Man procures Rs 6L loan on forged papers in Ratlam, booked

Representative Image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Taal police in Alot tehsil of Ratlam booked a person in a case of forgery and cheating.

Taal police station in-charge Nagesh Yadav said that accused Manoj of Taal village was booked under sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468 (forgery), and 471 (fraudulently using as genuine any document which has reason to believe to be a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code.

Yadav added that the accused forged land documents of three different persons to procure Kisan Credit loan of Rs 6 lakh from a private bank in Jaora.

The officer added that on March 29, two complainants Virendra Singh and Sohan Singh of Mundlakhurd village submitted three complaint letters to Taal police accusing Manoj of forging their land documents with the help of a few local tehsil officials. They said that the land documents were registered in the name of Virendra Singh, his mother Bhanwar Kunwar, and Sohan Singh at Mundlakhurd village. They accused Manoj of procuring a loan of Rs 6 loans on the basis of forged documents.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the complaint was correct as the land was registered in the name of Virendra Singh, Bhanwar Kunwar and Sohan Singh in tehsil record. After going through the land documents, it was revealed that on December 30, 2019 the land was equally divided among the three.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Janpad prez demands probe into poor quality work