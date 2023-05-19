Madhya Pradesh: Janpad prez demands probe into poor quality work

FP Photo

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Khachrod Janpad panchayat president Kunwar Prithviraj Singh demanded a probe into alleged poor construction quality of Barthun culvert. The culvert was constructed in 2021.

The complaint letter has been sent to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and collector Kumar Purushottam.

Singh wrote that Barthun culvert under Rajpur Rayti gram panchayat was completed in 2021 under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) through MLA fund. Its construction work was cleared by panchayat secretary Satyanarayan Patidar.

Constructed at cost of Rs 10.3 Lakh, the culvert’s condition started deteriorating within 1.5 years due to poor quality work thus pointing to corrupt practices by construction agency and sub engineers. Singh claimed that he had personally inspected the condition as culvert connects residents of nearby villages to agricultural fields.

He expressed dissatisfaction over poor quality of work and demanded high-level probe into the wrong doings. He said that contractor and officials involved should be exposed before the citizens.

Demanding recovery of the construction amount, he also called for action against erring officials.