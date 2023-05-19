 Madhya Pradesh: 1 dead after truck crushes father-son duo on Indore-Ichhapur Highway
Madhya Pradesh: 1 dead after truck crushes father-son duo on Indore-Ichhapur Highway

The accident happened near Radhaswami Satsang Vyas around 7:30 am, where 50-year-old Premlal died on the spot.

Friday, May 19, 2023
Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A man was crushed to death while his son got critically injured after their bike was run over by a speeding truck on the Indore-Ichhapur National Highway on Friday morning.

The accident happened near Radhaswami Satsang Vyas around 7:30 am, where 50-year-old Premlal died on the spot. His son Sandeep (25) has been admitted to Sanawad Hospital.

The speeding truck ran over the father-son duo riding a bike near Radha Swami Satsang Vyas. Premlal came under both the tyres of the truck, due to which his body was shattered into pieces. 

The deceased Premlal used to work as a cook in NHDC.

On getting information about the incident, Mortakka outpost in-charge Rajendra Sayde reached the spot. Premlal's body was taken to the hospital for postmortem. Whereas, Sandeep was admitted to Sanawad Hospital.

Outpost in-charge Sayde said that the truck has been seized and parked in the outpost premises. The incident is being investigated. 

