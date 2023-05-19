Indore: Challan against vehicle of Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri & Manoj Tiwari in Bihar

Dhirendra Shastri |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Patna Police has recently issued a Rs 1,000 challan against Bagehswar Dham's chief Dhirendra Shastri's vehicle. The SP issued challan emphasising that Shastri and Actor and MP Manoj Tiwari were not wearing seat belts on their way to to Gandhi Maidan from Patna airport.

The Traffic Superintendent of Police (SP) issued the challan, emphasizing that if the fine remains unpaid, the vehicle owner will be summoned.

Dhirendra Shastri, who recently garnered attention for establishing a divine court in Bihar, has returned to his abode in Madhya Pradesh after concluding the Hanumant Katha in Bihar. However, controversies surrounding the Baba continue to persist in Bihar.

As per report of Zee News, the Bihar Traffic Police issued the challan against Baba Bageshwar's vehicle on May 13, when both Baba Dhirendra Shastri and MP Manoj Tiwari neglected to fasten their seat belts during their travel from the Patna airport to Gandhi Maidan. Consequently, the traffic police imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on the vehicle.

It is worth noting that the vehicle involved in the challan is registered in Madhya Pradesh. If the vehicle owner fails to pay the fine within the stipulated time frame, the Bihar Police may issue summons to the owner. Additionally, it has been revealed that the same vehicle previously received a challan of Rs 2,000 in Jhansi, which remains unpaid. This situation may further complicate matters for the vehicle owner.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey has made controversial remarks regarding the opponents of Baba Bageshwar. While targeting Baba's detractors, the Union Minister has unfortunately disregarded the decorum of language by likening them to dogs.