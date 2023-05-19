MP: Two principals who danced to Bollywood beats during training suspended after video goes viral

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two in-charge principals were suspended with immediate effect after a video of them dancing together to Bollywood tunes during a teacher's training programme went viral.
On Thursday, a video was doing rounds on social media in which a female principal-in-charge Sangeeta Manjhi was seen dancing with her male colleague Sanjeev Aggarwal on Bollywood song amid whistles by staff members. All this was happening at during a CCLE training programme at Government Excellent Higher Secondary School in Karera block of Shivpuri.
As the video caught the attention of the concerned authorities, Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh issued suspended in-charge principals-- Sangeeta Manjhi and Sanjeev Aggarwal with immediate effect.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)