MP: Two principals who danced to Bollywood beats during training suspended after video goes viral

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two in-charge principals were suspended with immediate effect after a video of them dancing together to Bollywood tunes during a teacher's training programme went viral.

On Thursday, a video was doing rounds on social media in which a female principal-in-charge Sangeeta Manjhi was seen dancing with her male colleague Sanjeev Aggarwal on Bollywood song amid whistles by staff members. All this was happening at during a CCLE training programme at Government Excellent Higher Secondary School in Karera block of Shivpuri.

#ViralVideo from Shivpuri: A female #teacher grooves to #Bollywood beats with a male teacher during the training programme amid whistles by other staff members#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/HrMgh5L8eE — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 18, 2023

As the video caught the attention of the concerned authorities, Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh issued suspended in-charge principals-- Sangeeta Manjhi and Sanjeev Aggarwal with immediate effect.