 MP: Two principals who danced to Bollywood beats during training suspended after video goes viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Two principals who danced to Bollywood beats during training suspended after video goes viral

MP: Two principals who danced to Bollywood beats during training suspended after video goes viral

Both the principals of Shivpuri are suspended from immediate effect.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 19, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two in-charge principals were suspended with immediate effect after a video of them dancing together to Bollywood tunes during a teacher's training programme went viral.

On Thursday, a video was doing rounds on social media in which a female principal-in-charge Sangeeta Manjhi was seen dancing with her male colleague Sanjeev Aggarwal on Bollywood song amid whistles by staff members. All this was happening at during a CCLE training programme at Government Excellent Higher Secondary School in Karera block of Shivpuri.

Read Also
Viral Video: In MP, female teacher grooves to Bollywood beats with male colleague amid whistles by...
article-image

As the video caught the attention of the concerned authorities, Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh issued suspended in-charge principals-- Sangeeta Manjhi and Sanjeev Aggarwal with immediate effect.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Challan against vehicle of Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri & Manoj Tiwari in Bihar

Indore: Challan against vehicle of Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri & Manoj Tiwari in Bihar

MP: Two principals who danced to Bollywood beats during training suspended after video goes viral

MP: Two principals who danced to Bollywood beats during training suspended after video goes viral

National Endangered Species Day: A tale of the Great Indian Bustard, from losing out on National...

National Endangered Species Day: A tale of the Great Indian Bustard, from losing out on National...

Bhopal: Engineer suspended for dereliction of duty in ‘crorepati’ subordinate Hema Meena case

Bhopal: Engineer suspended for dereliction of duty in ‘crorepati’ subordinate Hema Meena case

Bhopal: Hot and sultry weather prevail in city

Bhopal: Hot and sultry weather prevail in city