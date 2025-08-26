 Block Resource Coordinator Beaten Up By Hindu Outfits For Promoting Christianity In School In MP's Dabra
Two booked, one arrested on complaint; tension arise after incident

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 03:48 PM IST
at Navkanti School on Madrasa Road. | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A Block Resource Coordinator (BRC) of the Education Department was allegedly beaten up by members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal over religious conversion activities.

According to the reports, BRC, Vivek Chaukotiya was suspected of promoting Christianity activities at Navkanti School in Dabra village.

During the inspection, Jai Modi, the city coordinator of Bajrang Dal, allegedly lost his temper and slapped BRC Chaukotiya.

Recovery of Christian material

Hindu outfits alleged that they had recovered Christian religious material from the school campus. Name differences were reflected in the records of two students, further raising suspicion.

The seized material was locked in a cupboard by the BRC. School Principal Anil Nigam explained that he has been working for seven years and approximately 70–80 students study till Class VIII. The director of the school was named Abraham Kranti.

After the incident, Police Station In-charge Yashwant Goyal also rushed to the spot with force and controlled the situation. The police arrested Jai Modi and others for questioning.

A case was also registered against Jai Modi and Sandeep Sharma under applicable sections such as the SC-ST Act and hindrance in government activities later on.

