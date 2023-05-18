 Viral Video: In MP, female teacher grooves to Bollywood beats with male colleague amid whistles by staff members
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 04:41 PM IST
Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A video from Karera block of Shivpuri district went viral on social media, in which a female teacher can be seen dancing to Bollywood beats with her male colleague at the CCLE training programme. The video is said to be of May 16 and is now doing rounds on social media.

According to the information, the video has emerged from the Government Excellent Higher Secondary School where CCLE training was being imparted to the teachers of Government High School and Higher Secondary Schools.

The main objective of this CCLE training was to make teachers understand the basic concepts of continuous and comprehensive education. Also, to develop their skills in an interesting and enjoyable environment in the classroom.

Here, a female teacher caught everyone's attention with her moves on a Bollywood song 'Apke aa jane se'. Later, a male teacher also joined her and both danced their hearts out amid whistles by the staff members.

