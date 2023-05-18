Bhopal: Elderly man dances his heart out to make his ill friend smile at Hamidia Hospital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man danced his heart out to make his ill friend smile at Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal on Thursday.

Seeing this, the other patients including the doctors and nurses present in the ward could not resist without smiling and clapping. This video is going viral on internet media and people are liking it a lot.

According to the reports of Nai Duniya, the video is being said of the ENT department, where an elderly patient was undergoing treatment after being admitted. An old friend of his who came to know about his condition could not see his sadness and tried to make him happy. It is seen in the video that the elderly gentleman is dancing in his own fun by the side of the patient's bed. After this video surfaced, people are praising the dancing old man.