Bhopal: Code words like Biryani, Anardana used for interaction

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Interrogation of the arrested members of Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HUT) has brought to light their sinister designs. A thorough inquiry by the Anti-terrorist Squad (ATS) revealed that the HUT members used code words while interacting with each other. The code words they used were Biryani, Anardana and Laddu. They were using telegram and WhatsApp for interaction among themselves and arranged for meetings through Zoom App. HUT members also conducted recce at different places in Bhopal including railway station and Motilal Nehru stadium.

A member of the HUT also brought explosives from Hyderabad and the police are inquiring into the purpose of purchasing explosives. The articles, which the police have confiscated from the possession of the members of HUT, are under scanner. Apart from jehadi literature, some technical equipment were also seized. Air guns, knives, sword sticks (guptis) and swords were confiscated and the police are inquiring into the purpose of keeping such weapons.

According to sources, the HUT members were planning to commit a major crime. One of the aims of HUT is to recruit youths and train them, so that they may declare Jehad against the government. According to sources, the police are also probing how many youths are associated with the organisation. Such youths recruited by the HUT are being questioned on the grounds of phone numbers.

Members watched videos of Naik, other scholars

The electronics equipment, confiscated from the members, indicated that they were highly influenced by Islamic scholars. They used to watch videos of Islamic scholars like Zakir Naik, Tariq Masood, Sajjad Nomani, Salman Nadwi, Saleem Mirza and Israr Ahmad. They also searched for videos related to those who rebel against the country besides they took interest in studying Jehadi literature.