Bhopal: NIA conducts raids in Barwani, Bhind over terror funding and arms supply

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted raids in Barwani and Bhind districts on early hours of Wednesday. The raids and searches are related to terror funding and illegal arms supply, the officials said. The NIA is conducting searches at over 100 locations in six states including Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh, linked to terror funding and arms supply. The anti-terror agency in close co-ordination with state police conducted raids at premises and other places linked to the suspects. The raids are still underway.

The NIA has conducted searches in Bhind at the house of a bus driver. Sources informed that the bus driver’s son works abroad and used to send money to his family. The NIA sleuths smelled something fishy regarding the funding and decided to conduct the raid. In one of the villages in Sendhwa of Barwani district the raid was conducted at the house of one of the accused. Barwani SP Punit Gehlot told Free Press that the NIA team has conducted searches at the house, but the accused could not be traced.

Home minister Narottam Mishra told media persons that the NIA has conducted raids related to terror funding in Bhind. People who are involved in making firearms are known as Sikligars and the NIA had registered three cases related to illegal arms and drugs supply in 2022 against them. The police received credible information that members of a criminal syndicate based in the country and abroad had hatched a conspiracy to carry out terrorist acts in Delhi and other places. Following inputs, the NIA registered a case against eight accused and has begun an investigation.